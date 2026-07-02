"Single Mom" Cho Minah Buys Stocks for Her 6-Year-Old Son Instead of Toys... "If You Become a Shareholder, You Can Have Everything"

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] Cho Minah, formerly of Jewelry, drew attention after revealing her unusual approach to financial education by buying stocks for her 6-year-old son instead of toys.

On the 2nd, a video titled "Why Seo In-young Didn't Invite Only Cho Minah to Her Wedding (+First Look at Cho Minah's Home, 6-Year-Old Son)" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Seo In-young's Gaegwacheonseon."

In the video, Seo In-young visited Cho Minah's home and spent time with her son, Kang-ho. During their conversation, Seo asked, "Why don't you buy Kang-ho toys and only buy stocks?" Cho Minah then explained her firm educational philosophy.

Cho Minah said, "I think it is more important to become the person who owns the company than to buy one toy." She added, "I tell my son, 'If you become a shareholder in this company, you can have everything this company makes,'" and explained, "I want him to grow up as someone who understands the economy, not just as a consumer of goods." She also said, "Rather than being driven by material things, I want to help him build the strength to stand on his own," adding that she is helping him naturally learn economic concepts from an early age.

The video also showed Seo In-young and Cho Minah resolving a long-standing misunderstanding and reconciling.

Seo In-young honestly explained why she had not been able to invite Cho Minah to her wedding and expressed her regret. Cho Minah also let go of her hurt feelings and promised to support each other going forward.

Meanwhile, Cho Minah, a former member of Jewelry's second lineup, is currently raising her son Kang-ho alone as a single mother. She also shared that she works as an insurance planner and has reached an annual income in the hundreds of millions of won. She received widespread support after speaking about how she paid off all her debts and lived intensely for her child, even cutting into her sleep.

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com