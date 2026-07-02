"Marty Supreme" Director: "Timothée Chalamet Has a Persistent, Powerful Charm. I Respect Him"

Photo = Mind Mark, Hive Media Corp.

[Sportschosun Jo Ji-young] Director Josh Safdie said, "I respect Timothée Chalamet."

A video press conference for the film "Marty Supreme" (directed by Josh Safdie) was held on the morning of the 2nd via YouTube. Director Josh Safdie, who helmed the film, attended the event.

Speaking about Timothée Chalamet, who transforms into the lead character Marty Mauser, Josh Safdie said, "What drew me in most was his intensity. In contrast to Timothée Chalamet's boyish image, the childlike way he looks at the world came across very gently." He added, "When I worked with Timothée Chalamet, he explained things to me well because his own working style is very specific. When he wanted something from me, he would first ask me to write a directing note. Of course, later he would also tell me to do it my way, but that shows how persistent he is when it comes to acting. There is a lot to respect about him. Even though the script was not fully finished, he trusted me and started practicing table tennis, showing his passion for this project."

"Marty Supreme" follows a protagonist consumed by a dream no one respects as he goes all the way to hell in pursuit of becoming the best. The film stars Timothée Chalamet and Gwyneth Paltrow, and was directed by Josh Safdie, known for "Good Time" and "Uncut Gems." It opened in theaters on the 1st.

Jo Ji-young, Sportschosun soulhn1220@sportschosun.com