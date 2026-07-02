"Awakened Her Killer Instinct"... 'Kill Show 2' New Lead Kim Hye-jun Transforms 180 Degrees, From Her Eyes to Her Posture

[Sportschosun Jiyoung Cho] Disney+ original series 'The Shopping Mall of the Killer Season 2' (written by Hojin Ji and Kwon Lee, directed by Kwon Lee) has unveiled stills of Kim Hye-jun, whose gaze alone already looks different.

The released character stills capture the dramatic transformation of Jung Ji-an (Kim Hye-jun), from a young niece struggling to survive attacks from killers without even knowing why, to a fully fledged Murthehelp CEO with charisma from head to toe.

First, the stills show her facing a tense situation with a wound on her face. They also show her hiding behind a doorframe and keeping a sharp eye on her surroundings, creating scenes so intense they leave viewers breathless.

Another still shows her in a black suit with a cold expression, revealing a completely changed presence and hinting at Ji-an's new role after her 180-degree transformation. Most of all, the image of her skillfully gripping a large firearm and aiming at her target raises expectations for Ji-an's counterattack and the upgraded action that will unfold in Season 2.

Kim Hye-jun said, "In Season 1, you saw more of a girl, but in Season 2, you will be able to see Ji-an with more of her killer instincts coming through," and asked viewers to pay attention to Ji-an's awakening and inner growth as she accepts her fate. She also hinted at the season's full-scale showdown with the even larger Babylon force, saying, "We will show more varied gun action than before," and added, "I practiced tactics and posture intensively," promising more refined action.

Action director Jeon Jae-hyung also praised the preparation process, saying, "We put a lot of effort into the way the firearm is held, posture, footwork, and shooting technique." He added, "The person I met at first and the person I see now feel completely different. She is a perfect action actress now."

Finally, Kim Hye-jun said, "I wanted to show Ji-an's more mature side as soon as possible. There are stories prepared that are deeper in both world-building and emotion," further heightening anticipation for Season 2.

'The Shopping Mall of the Killer Season 2' is a stylish action series about Ji-an (Kim Hye-jun), who completes a harsh handover and becomes the new head of the shopping mall, launching a full-scale counterattack with the returned Jin-man (Lee Dong-wook) against the Babylon Global force. The cast includes Lee Dong-wook, Kim Hye-jun, Jo Han-sun, Geum Hae-na, Kim Min, Jung Yoon-ha, Hyunri, Masaki Okada, and Lee Tae-young. It was written by Hojin Ji and directed by Kwon Lee, who also handled the previous installment. The series will be released on Disney+ on the 22nd.

Jiyoung Cho soulhn1220@sportschosun.com