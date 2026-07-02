Song Kang and Lee Jun-young Playing the Piano? Could 'Four Hands' Become an All-Time Great Youth Drama?

[Sportschosun reporter Jiyoung Cho] Actors Song Kang and Lee Jun-young will showcase beautiful harmonies.

tvN's new Saturday-Sunday drama 'Four Hands,' set to premiere on August 29 at 9:10 p.m., will feature Song Kang and Lee Jun-young as pianist Kang Bio and Choi Jung-yo, respectively, telling the story of a special friendship connected through music.

As curiosity grows about the story of Kang Bio and Choi Jung-yo, a teaser video for 'Four Hands' was released on the 1st, offering a glimpse of their unusual bond and heightening anticipation. The video captures their school days like a film, with Kang Bio (Song Kang) and Choi Jung-yo (Lee Jun-young) leaving a lingering sense of nostalgia.

Standing at the piano and turning sheet music pages, Kang Bio watches Choi Jung-yo point a camcorder at him with a playful grin. Choi Jung-yo then stands in front of the camera with Kang Bio, recording precious moments together. In particular, Choi Jung-yo's cute prank of holding Kang Bio's hand and waving it while saying, "Hello," reveals the innocence of their youth.

Their school life, spent mostly together, unfolds in radiant fashion. They sit side by side at a single piano, matching each other's rhythm as they play, and even walk home together through the darkened school halls. Their everyday routine, always by each other's side, evokes the memories of school days that everyone holds dear.

Meanwhile, the 'Four Hands' poster, which shows Kang Bio and Choi Jung-yo's hands placed side by side on the piano keys, raises expectations for the music they will create. Beneath the phrase, "At the keyboard, our breath was breathtakingly perfect," the image of their fingertips pressing the keys hints at the deep connection and dazzling duet that will unfold through music.

Through its teaser and poster, 'Four Hands' is drawing attention by previewing the story of Kang Bio and Choi Jung-yo, who are drawn to each other as if by fate through the single bond of the piano. The question now is what kind of resonance the melody of friendship they will write together will leave behind, from the days when they understood each other without words.

'Four Hands' is a drama about the friendship, love, rivalry, and growth of young people who meet at an arts high school for musical prodigies. It stars Song Kang, Lee Jun-young, and Jang Gyu-ri. The script is written by Shin I-won, known for 'Green Mothers' Club' and 'Don't Call Me Ma'am,' while Park Hyun-suk, who directed 'Dance Sports Girls,' 'Stranger 2,' 'Knock-Off,' and 'Four Hands,' is in charge of directing. The series premieres on August 29 at 9:10 p.m.

Jiyoung Cho, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com