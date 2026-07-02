"I thought, is this guy joking?" Kim Jong-kook finally vents his hurt feelings to Yoon Jong-shin on 'Problem Child in House'

Photo provided by KBS

[Sportschosun, reporter Ahn So-yoon] Singer Kim Jong-kook will express his hurt feelings toward hitmaker Yoon Jong-shin.

Episode 319 of KBS2's Problem Child in House, airing on the 3rd, will feature the second part of the story of longtime friends Yoon Jong-shin and Jang Hang-joon, who have maintained a close friendship for 31 years. That day, Yoon Jong-shin looks back on his music career, which has produced about 600 songs since his debut. He shows off his reputation as a hitmaker by revealing that "Like It" ranks No. 1 in royalties. Just as the cast of Problem Child in House is marveling at his string of classic songs, one blunt remark from Kim Jong-kook instantly changes the mood.

Kim Jong-kook says, "He gave good songs to everyone else, but when I asked him for one, he gave me a song with a five-minute intro. I thought, is this guy joking?" and pours out his long-held resentment. Yoon Jong-shin quickly explains, "I heard the song 'One Person' sung by Jong-kook, and his voice was so good that I really wanted to give him a song," but Kim Jong-kook immediately corrects him, saying, "It wasn't 'One Person,' it was 'One Man,'" sending the set into laughter.

Song Eun-i also joins in. As Yoon Jong-shin shares a warm dream, saying, "I want to spend the rest of my life giving songs to people I liked," and sends a love call to Song Eun-i, she shuts him down at once, saying, "I don't want to receive one." Caught off guard by her unexpected response, Yoon Jong-shin reportedly ends up making an even bolder proposal, offering to write a custom song for Hong Jin-kyung, leaving everyone around him in stitches.

As the singer lineup on Problem Child in House keeps the hitmaker on his toes, and Yoon Jong-shin is swept up by Kim Jong-kook and Song Eun-i, anticipation is rising for the main broadcast, which is expected to deliver plenty of cheerful laughs with his down-to-earth charm.

Meanwhile, episode 319 of KBS2's Problem Child in House will air on July 3 at 9:40 p.m.

Ahn So-yoon