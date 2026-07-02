"Packed With Idol DNA"... Soyul, Moon Hee-joon's Wife, Goes on a Date with Her Mini-Me Daughter Hee-yul

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Soyul, a former member of Crayon Pop, showed off her mirror-image looks with her daughter Hee-yul.

On the 2nd, Soyul posted a short video on her social media account with the caption, "Going out to eat with my daughter."

In the video, the mother and daughter looked straight at the camera side by side, drawing attention with their strikingly similar features. Their matching bangs and delicate, compact facial features also caught the eye. She looked just like her mother, not only in her idol DNA but also in her appearance.

Recently, Moon Hee-joon and Soyul drew attention after mentioning that Hee-yul has dreams of becoming an idol. When asked about Hee-yul's audition plans, Moon Hee-joon said, "I do think about auditions. If she reaches a level where she can try out, I think I would take her to auditions."

Meanwhile, Moon Hee-joon and Soyul married in 2017 and have one son and one daughter.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com