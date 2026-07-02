Um Ki-joon Opens Up About the Reality of Newlywed Life: "I Didn't Recommend Marriage Until Last Year, We Fought a Lot" ('Jeon Hyun-moo's Plan')

[Sportschosun Lee Gae-eun] Actor Um Ki-joon opened up about the realities of married life.

On the 2nd, MBN's 'Jeon Hyun-moo's Plan' released a video titled, "Now I Can Say It... The Married Life of a Two-Year Newlywed."

When asked about his first meeting with his wife, Um Ki-joon recalled, "I was drawn to my wife, and I thought that if I spent my later years with this person, I could laugh more." Jun Hyun-moo said he was envious, adding, "You need to meet someone like that, and you did. Are you very happy now?" Um Ki-joon then replied meaningfully, "It's starting to feel good again."

Um Ki-joon continued, "Don't people say couples fight a lot for the first year after marriage? My wife wants us to live long and healthy, telling me to cut back on drinking and smoking. But to me, after living alone for nearly 20 years, that felt like interference. After a year, the fights eased, and I think we understand each other better now. I think we're making an effort to respect one another."

When asked whether he would recommend marriage, he said, "I would recommend it now. If you had asked me last year, I would have said no," drawing laughter.

Meanwhile, Um Ki-joon married a non-celebrity wife in December 2024.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com