"I Want to Sing Together"... Emotional Performance That Moved Yoo Jae-suk on 'Happy Together' Revealed

Photo provided by KBS

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] As the first teaser for 'Happy Together: Glad Not to Be Alone' was released, MC Yoo Jae-suk was seen in tears.

KBS's new variety show 'Happy Together: Glad Not to Be Alone,' which premieres on the 10th, is a storytelling music audition in which Yoo Jae-suk, who reads people, Jang Hang-jun, who captures stories, and Yoon Jong-shin, who listens to music, pay attention to the narratives and harmonies of various 'life teammates.' It marks the return of 'Happy Together,' a program that stayed close to viewers for 20 years from 2001 to 2020 and established itself as a cornerstone of KBS variety shows.

Among them, the production team of 'Happy Together (Haepi Tugedeo)' drew attention on the 1st by releasing the first teaser featuring the stages of the 'life teammates' that made Yoo Jae-suk, Jang Hang-jun, and Yoon Jong-shin laugh and cry.

In the released video, a narration saying, "I want to sing together," introduces a range of audition contestants who have shared life with family, friends, and colleagues. In particular, the audition stands out as a competition where ordinary people and stars alike sing stories from their lives, raising curiosity about what new stories will emerge. Performances are previewed with titles such as "The Song That Gave Me First Place," "The Song That Awakened Happiness," "The Song Filled with 40 Years of Waiting," and "The Song That Saved Us," heightening interest in the candid stories behind the songs that are expected to resonate deeply and move viewers.

The teaser also previews distinctive performances that instantly captivated the three MCs Yoo Jae-suk, Jang Hang-jun, and Yoon Jong-shin, as well as special MCs Lee Hyori and Kang Min-kyung. Familiar faces such as Bang Ye-dam's family, Parc Jae-jung and Joosiq, and the full Click-B lineup appear, adding to the curiosity. At the same time, performances by ordinary contestants that left the MCs alternately laughing and stunned, and even brought Yoo Jae-suk to tears, are set to draw strong attention. Expectations are rising for the first broadcast of 'Happy Together (Haepi Tugedeo),' which is expected to deliver both laughter and emotion and fully immerse viewers.

Meanwhile, KBS2's new variety show 'Happy Together (Haepi Tugedeo)' will premiere on July 10 at 8:30 p.m.

Ahn So-yoon, Sportschosun, antahn22@sportschosun.com