Shim Hyung-tak's son Haru melts hearts with a cute "I love you" aegyo on "The Return of Superman"

Photo courtesy of KBS

[Sportschosun Reporter An So-yoon] Haru from "The Return of Superman" will show off a new special talent.

The 627th episode of KBS2's "The Return of Superman," which airs on the 1st under the title "Thank You for Growing Up Well," will feature MC Ralral and Jongmin Kim. In this episode, Haru draws attention by showing a new special talent in front of his favorite food, eel.

Haru is an "eel lover" who can finish off a whole eel in no time. He inherited his mother Saya's love for food, and the moment eel appears, he starts licking his lips. In particular, he shows off a new special talent in front of his favorite food, melting hearts with his cuteness. He lifts his tiny arms high and forms a sweet "I love you" heart above his head. Even while making the heart, he never lets go of the fork he needs to eat the eel, showing just how much he loves it and making viewers laugh.

Haru's aegyo does not end there. He calls out to his father in a voice full of charm, saying, "Aaaah-paah," and urges him to give him the eel. He also keeps flashing crescent-moon eye smiles as he enjoys the melt-in-your-mouth dish. Haru's nonstop parade of cuteness sends Jongmin Kim and Ralral into squeals of delight. Kim even jokes, "Haru, your uncle will buy you 500 eels!" and reacts as if he is ready to run out and buy them right away, drawing laughter. Haru's new "I love you" special talent, which is guaranteed to make hearts flutter automatically, can be seen on the full broadcast of "The Return of Superman."

Meanwhile, KBS2's "The Return of Superman" airs every Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.

Reporter An So-yoon, antahn22@sportschosun.com