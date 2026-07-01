Hong Seok-cheon criticizes Paichai High School over '5·18 mockery controversy'... "They should go to Gwangju and apologize in person"

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Actor Hong Seok-cheon criticized Paichai High School students who were caught up in controversy over mocking the 5·18 Gwangju Democratization Movement.

On the 1st, Hong Seok-cheon posted a message titled "My thoughts on how to apologize" along with a video on his social media account.

Hong Seok-cheon recalled, "I will talk about my childhood. When I was about 10, I saw a news report saying that North Korean communists had staged an uprising in Gwangju, South Jeolla Province, and that it was suppressed with military force. I was educated that way and finished middle and high school. But when I went to college in Seoul, I was deeply shocked."

He added, "As you know, the truth was different. I was confused, and Gwangju's pain felt deeply heartbreaking. I also felt guilty for having lived with those thoughts for so long. The first time I went to Gwangju after becoming a college student, the people there gave me a sense of happiness."

Referring to the Paichai High School controversy, Hong Seok-cheon said, "I was honestly surprised to hear the cheering from Paichai High School students. I thought, students should not be doing that. I don't think the school's apology statement or any explanation is necessary. The students should go down to Gwangju, talk with students from Gwangju Jeil High School, apologize, share a meal, and come back. I think that is the best they can do at their age."

He went on to say, "I believe the students from Gwangju Jeil High School are very cool and will accept the apology. It is always important to study history accurately."

Meanwhile, on the 29th of last month at the 81st Blue Dragon National High School Baseball Championship, Paichai High School players sparked controversy by chanting, "You should go to Starbucks," toward players from Gwangju Jeil High School. Starbucks had previously drawn criticism in May for running a promotion seen as mocking the 5·18 Gwangju Democratization Movement, and Chairman Chung Yong-jin later issued a public apology. The Paichai High School players' chant also fueled accusations of mocking the 5·18 Gwangju Democratization Movement, and although the school released an apology, the backlash has continued.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com