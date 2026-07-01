"Mom of Five" July Jung Says Son Asked Whether He Should Get Circumcised: "I Had No Idea"

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] Comedian July Jung, known as a mother of five sons, opened up about a very real parenting concern related to her son's sex education.

On the 1st, EBS Story's "Parents' First Sex Education" released a video titled "Sex Education: Who Does It Better?" The video featured a discussion on whether a same-sex parent or an opposite-sex parent is more effective when it comes to teaching children about sex.

During the broadcast, July Jung laughed as she shared, while listening to one story, "That is exactly how it is at my house too. Everyone walks around naked, including my husband. Everyone except me."

She then shared an episode involving her son. Jung recalled feeling flustered when her son asked, "Should I get circumcised or not?"

When Lee Ji-hye asked, "Then what would you know about it, July Jung?" Jung replied, "I don't know," sending the studio into laughter.

Meanwhile, the program will also explore the practical sex education concerns of various parents, beyond Jung, and take a deeper look at the different roles and perspectives of same-sex and opposite-sex parents. In particular, the show is expected to draw both empathy and attention as the cast shares candid personal experiences about how to approach sex education, a topic that is often difficult to bring up in everyday life. The detailed discussion will be revealed on Monday, the 6th, at 10:50 p.m. on EBS Story's "Parents' First Sex Education."