Jeon Hye-jin Shows Off a Bold Bikini Look by the Sea... Lee Chun-hee Is Sure to Fall for Her Again, With a Zero-Body-Fat Figure

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Actress Jeon Hye-jin showed off her slim bikini figure.

On the 1st, Jeon Hye-jin posted photos on her social media along with the caption, "I went to the sea before the rainy season."

In the photos, Jeon Hye-jin is enjoying a relaxing, healing time by the sea. Her bright smile reflected a happy moment.

She drew attention with her boldly revealed bikini look. Jeon Hye-jin wore a polka-dot bikini and created a natural vibe with a yellow cap and an oversized white shirt. She completed a stylish vacation look with earrings and a necklace.

In the process, Jeon Hye-jin caught the eye with her slim, toned figure visible between the shirt, as well as flawless skin and sharp facial features that stood out even without heavy makeup.

Another shot of her sitting quietly and gazing at the sea, paired with the refreshing scenery, looked like a magazine photo spread.

Meanwhile, Jeon Hye-jin married actor Lee Chun-hee in 2011, and the couple has one daughter. Jeon Hye-jin recently appeared in tvN's "Love on a Single Log Bridge" and Netflix's "The Trunk."

anjee85@sportschosun.com