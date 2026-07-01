Lim Ji-yeon and Heo Nam-jun May Reunite? "I Was Disappointed by the Gang Dansim–Prince Lee Hyun Storyline in 'My Royal Nemesis'; Please Make a Spin-off" (At Noon with Joo Hyun-young)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Actress Lim Ji-yeon expressed disappointment over the heavy editing of the storyline between Gang Dansim and Prince Lee Hyun in the SBS drama 'My Royal Nemesis,' while also hinting at hopes for a possible spin-off.

On the August 1 broadcast of SBS Power FM's 'At Noon with Joo Hyun-young,' Lim Ji-yeon, who won much love for playing Shin Seori and Gang Dansim in 'My Royal Nemesis,' appeared as a guest.

That day, Lim Ji-yeon spoke candidly about how not only the stories of Shin Seori and Yoon Ji-ho, played by Lee Se-hee, but also much of the Joseon-era storyline involving Gang Dansim and Prince Lee Hyun, played by Heo Nam-jun, had been cut.

She said, "The Dansim story, in fact, does not fully show what happened before and after she met Prince Lee Hyun, how she became Hee-bin after they parted, or how she ended up taking poison. Gang Dansim came before Shin Seori in my research, so I was disappointed that there were not many scenes where Dansim was brought to life on screen. Watching the broadcast, I had so much content in my head every time Dansim and Hyun met that it felt very wistful and brief."

She added, "The main story is about Seori and the world, so there was only so much that could be explored," and said, "Actors go in knowing the full context and imagining a lot, so there was much more in my head than what actually appeared on screen. It is truly a wistful, affectionate, heartbreaking story, so I was disappointed."

Joo Hyun-young, the DJ, also related to Lim Ji-yeon's heartfelt confession. Joo said, "I hope a full version will be released later, even if it's just in a script collection," and listeners also flooded in with reactions hoping for a spin-off centered on Gang Dansim and Prince Lee Hyun.

Lim Ji-yeon then drew attention by sharing an anecdote about bringing up the spin-off idea herself at a company dinner. She said, "I mentioned it once at a recent dinner. I jokingly asked them to expand Dansim's story, and the writer kindly said there was so much to develop that they would think about it."

Although nothing has been confirmed, both the cast and production team have shown their affection for the Gang Dansim and Prince Lee Hyun storyline, drawing growing interest in the possibility of a spin-off. Fans are now even more eager to see whether the two characters' touching story, which could not be fully captured in the main series, might continue in another project.