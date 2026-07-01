Ham So-won Injured in Parking Accident... Diagnosed with Pelvic Fracture and Underwent Surgery

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jung] Broadcaster Ham So-won is said to be recovering after undergoing surgery following a traffic accident.

According to a report by TV Daily on the 1st, Ham So-won was recently injured in an accident while parking her car and is receiving treatment at a hospital.

Ham So-won collided with a utility pole while stopping her vehicle on a downhill slope, and the accident left her with a fractured pelvis. She was later taken to a hospital in Seoul, where she underwent surgery and is reportedly continuing inpatient treatment.

News of the sudden accident has prompted concern from fans, who left comments such as "I hope she recovers quickly," "I'm relieved it didn't turn into a major accident," and "I’m cheering for her to return in good health."

Ham So-won made her entertainment debut in 1997 after being selected as Miss Pacific at the Miss Korea pageant. She later worked as an actress, appearing in films such as 'Sex Is Zero,' 'Not_found,' and 'Where Is This?,' and drew public attention by sharing her daily life on the variety show 'Taste of Wife.'

Meanwhile, Ham So-won married Chinese national Jin Hua in 2018 and has a daughter. Even after their divorce in 2022, she has continued to stay in touch with the public, focusing on her daughter.

Jo Min-jung, mj.cho@sportschosun.com