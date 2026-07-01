Park Mi-sun and Lee Bong-won's son revealed to be a handsome actor... Admirable for changing his surname and striking out on his own

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jung] The fact that comedian Park Mi-sun and Lee Bong-won's son is working as an actor has belatedly become a hot topic.

Park Mi-sun recently appeared on the "Shinyeoseong" segment of the YouTube channel Rolling Thunder and looked back on the period when she temporarily stepped away from work due to health issues. She also expressed gratitude to her family.

Park Mi-sun said, "Going through this illness made me realize once again how precious family is," adding, "My daughter documented every part of my illness and turned it into a YouTube video. She put so much care into it." Jo Hye-ryun, who appeared with her that day, also shared behind-the-scenes details involving Park Mi-sun's son, Choi Sang Yeop.

Jo Hye-ryun recalled an actor who had auditioned for the play Love You, Mom, which she directed, and said, "At first, I had no idea he was Park Mi-sun's son." She added, "He was using the surname Choi while working as an actor. He was so handsome, and his acting was really good."

She also revealed a story from the performance, when Lee Bong-won came to the audience and kept looking for his son, only to fail to recognize him when he appeared on stage. Jo Hye-ryun said, "Bong-won kept asking, 'Where is Sang Yeop?' and later, when the actor said, 'I'm Sang Yeop,' he was completely shocked," drawing laughter.

Park Mi-sun also supported her son's decision to pursue acting. She said, "When he was young, his dream was to become a comedian, so I even taught him how to fall." She continued, "Then one day, he suddenly said he wanted to become an actor. We didn't know much about acting, so we didn't even know how to help." She added, "It's admirable that he changed his name and quietly walks his own path without relying on his parents' help."

Choi Sang Yeop is currently active as an actor under Cube Entertainment. He has steadily built his filmography with appearances in the plays Love You, Mom, Fill Up Mimi, Hamlet Trial, and Orlando, as well as the films How to Draw Boundaries, Our Neighborhood Superhero, and Airdrop, and the KBS 1TV drama Cheongsanri: Reconstruction of the Battle.

Jo Min-jung, mj.cho@sportschosun.com