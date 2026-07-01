"A rookie?" Hwang Jung-eum faces an awkward moment at a charcoal sauna after embezzlement scandal

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na] Actress Hwang Jung-eum drew laughs after experiencing an unexpected blow to her public recognition at a charcoal sauna, where visitors barely recognized her.

On the 1st, a video titled "The day I escaped parenting, and my recognition escaped too" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Hwang Jung-eum."

In the video, Hwang Jung-eum visited a charcoal sauna and spent a relaxed time there. She met several visitors on site, but most of them did not realize she was Hwang Jung-eum. They only reacted by saying she looked like a young lady, without guessing who she was.

Hwang Jung-eum expressed disappointment, saying, "No one recognizes me at all. Maybe it's because I'm not wearing makeup. They would know me if they heard my voice, but they have no idea." Later, one visitor recognized her and said, "I saw you dyeing your hair recently. I also subscribed and liked the video," prompting Hwang Jung-eum to smile with satisfaction and say, "One person recognized me."

Other visitors later asked, "Are you a movie actress?" A moment later, they recognized her belatedly, saying, "Now I remember. Didn't you appear in High Kick Through the Roof a long time ago? It's so amazing to see you in person. You're really famous." Hwang Jung-eum introduced her YouTube channel and took commemorative photos with fans.

Hwang Jung-eum then went to eat samgyeopsal. When the production team asked a staff member whether they knew her, the employee replied, "Isn't she a rookie?" Hwang Jung-eum joked, "I should start writing my name on my forehead. I'm like this now because I'm in the middle of laying low after the scandal. No matter what I do, people don't recognize me," drawing laughter on set.

Meanwhile, Hwang Jung-eum had been under scrutiny last year after being accused of embezzling 4.3 billion won in company funds, and she took time away from the public eye.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com