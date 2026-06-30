"Divorced Single Mom" Hyun-sook of Season 28 Was Even Hit by a Basement Flood: "I Started a Shared Lodging Business to Support My Three Children"

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na] Hyun-sook of "I Am Solo" Season 28 revealed what led her to start a shared lodging business.

Recently, Hyun-sook posted a short video along with the message, "I don't have any assets to pass down, but I hope my children will at least learn their mother's resilience. People grow step by step, so as long as you don't give up, you'll be fine."

In the video titled "What did Hyun-sook do to support her three children?" she said, "I wondered how I could make money while raising kids. First, I rented a semi-basement house in Seoul. But there was a reason the rent was cheap. I worked hard to renovate it, but it was damaged by flooding."

Hyun-sook said she later received support from the district office, renovated the interior, repainted the place, and even installed an air conditioner to get back on her feet. Looking back, she recalled, "Even the wallpaper installer was surprised by how determined I was."

She added, "I bought only items that looked almost new on secondhand trading platforms. To save on delivery fees, I carried them myself. I replaced the beds and bedding with new ones. I signed a contract with a pest control company and set up the internet." She continued, "That was how I started the shared lodging business. All I had to do was send the kids off and clean."

Hyun-sook also said she did not hesitate to move furniture and household items herself to cut costs. She entered the shared lodging business by gradually putting together everything needed to run the accommodation, leaving a strong impression with her relentless drive as she worked to raise her three children.

Meanwhile, Hyun-sook appeared on the Season 28 divorce special of SBS Plus and ENA's "I Am Solo." The florist previously said that real estate auctions are one of her hobbies. As a single mother raising three children on her own, Hyun-sook has since developed a relationship with Young-sik from the same season and is now publicly dating him.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com