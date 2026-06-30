Lee Byung-hun Is Clearly a Doting Dad... Lee Min-jung Reveals Their 3-Year-Old Daughter: "She Enjoys the Stage"

[Sportschosun, Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Lee Min-jung showed a glimpse of her life with her daughter, revealing her affectionate side as a doting mom.

On the 30th, Lee Min-jung shared photos of herself going out with her 3-year-old daughter.

That day, Lee Min-jung posted images of her daughter enjoying various activities and added the captions, "She enjoys lace," "She enjoys the stage," and "She enjoys the swing."

Her daughter wandered around the area, showing off her innocent charm and drawing attention with her playful energy.

Above all, Lee Min-jung caught the eye with her bright smile as she looked at her adorable daughter.

The warm way she watched every moment of her child’s day made her affection for her daughter unmistakable, offering a clear glimpse of her doting side.

In particular, the released photos showed the daughter of Lee Min-jung and Lee Byung-hun with only the back of her round, cute head visible, enough to make viewers smile. Her face was not revealed, but her lovable presence still drew plenty of attention.

Meanwhile, Lee Min-jung married actor Lee Byung-hun in 2013, and the couple has one son and one daughter.

shyun@sportschosun.com