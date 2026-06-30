Hwang Bo-ra's Son's Head Size Ranks in the Top 91% at 25 Months... "Is Uncle Ha Jung-woo Watching?"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Broadcaster Hwang Bo-ra drew attention after revealing the results of her 25-month-old son Woo-in's infant health checkup and unexpectedly bringing up her brother-in-law, actor Ha Jung-woo, who is known in the entertainment industry for his notably large head.

In a video released on the YouTube channel Boravariety on the 30th, Hwang Bo-ra was seen visiting a hospital to check on her son's growth.

During the checkup, Hwang Bo-ra was told by a doctor that her son's development was in very good condition. But when the head circumference measurement was revealed, she could not hide her surprise.

The results showed that Woo-in's head size ranked in the top 91%. That means his head is larger than 91 out of 100 children his age, indicating that he is a healthy child with a head circumference above average.

Seeing this, Hwang Bo-ra exclaimed, "My son's head is so big."

Fans also reacted with interest, recalling actor Ha Jung-woo, Hwang Bo-ra's brother-in-law and Woo-in's uncle.

Ha Jung-woo is already known in the entertainment world for humorous stories about his head size, so the new "top 91%" result has sparked playful speculation that his genetic trait may have shown up again.

Fortunately, a refraction test, which checks for nearsightedness, astigmatism and strabismus, showed that Woo-in's eyesight is excellent, leaving Hwang Bo-ra relieved.

After watching the video, online users left supportive comments such as, "Uncle Ha Jung-woo should be nervous," "So what if his head is a little big? Being healthy is what matters most," and "Family genes are really scary."

Meanwhile, Hwang Bo-ra has been balancing childcare and broadcasting work, earning sympathy as a real-life working mom who is struggling on her own at infant checkups that usually require two people.

narusi@sportschosun.com