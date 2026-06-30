Shinji and Moon Won overcome opposition to their marriage and enjoy a sweet honeymoon... "We found courage thanks to the support of so many people"

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] Singer Shinji and her husband Moon Won opened up about their honest feelings after their first honeymoon following marriage, reflecting on the controversy surrounding their wedding.

The episode of MBN's "My Family's Precious Family," which aired on the 30th, followed Shinji and Moon Won on their first trip after marriage, this time to Gyeongju, instead of the Maldives honeymoon they had to postpone because of an unexpected situation.

The couple went on their honeymoon to Gyeongju just two weeks after their wedding.

Shinji said, "We were planning to go to the Maldives via Dubai, but we had to postpone the honeymoon because of the war."

Moon Won asked Shinji, "Was there anything you felt upset about before the wedding?" Shinji replied, "You get upset too easily."

The two then arrived at an amusement park. Shinji, who is usually a big fan of rides, could not hide her excitement like a child, saying, "One of my bucket-list items in life is to ride the 'ultimate roller coaster' here."

Moon Won, who has a fear of heights, turned pale and showed the complete opposite reaction, saying, "I once threw up after riding a roller coaster in the past" and "If I ride this, I'll be bedridden all day," drawing laughter.

The couple then headed to a romantic lantern festival for their second stop.

Under the lanterns, they captured each other's best shots and built memories from their honeymoon.

Moon Won then opened up about how he had been feeling withdrawn because of the controversy over opposition to their marriage, saying, "It had been a long time since I went out like this. For the past six months, I had only been going around near home. I was afraid to go far."

Shinji said, "I was worried too. It was my first time being in a crowded place after the wedding, and I was scared. But seeing so many people cheer us on gave me a lot of courage."

The romantic night continued even after they returned to their accommodation.

Looking at Shinji, who was lying with her head on his lap, Moon Won sent her a loving gaze and said, "Your side profile is really beautiful" and "You always look different every time I see you."

Meanwhile, Shinji married Moon Won, a singer seven years her junior, in May. The two met in 2024 as a DJ and guest on MBC Standard FM's "Lee Yoon-seok and Shinji's Single Bungle Show," and their relationship later developed into romance that same year. However, last July, they faced negative public opinion after releasing a video showing them meeting Koyote members Kim Jong-min and Bbaek Ga and revealing that Moon Won was divorced and had a daughter. As various allegations about Moon Won's private life were raised, Shinji's agency also said it had confirmed that some of the claims were not true.

narusi@sportschosun.com