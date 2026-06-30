Kim Na-young's luxury bag worth over 10 million won, bought after selling her car... "I'll keep it until I die"

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Broadcaster Kim Na-young showed deep affection for her first meaningful luxury handbag, which has stayed with her throughout her life.

On the 30th, Kim Na-young uploaded a video to her YouTube channel, "Kim Nayoung's nofilterTV," titled, "The bag Kim Na-young bought with all her savings! What is the bag she still treasures today?"

That day, Kim Na-young began by saying, "Delvaux is a brand that makes me emotional."

She said, "About 15 or 16 years ago, when I was chasing a big dream in fashion, there was a bag I bought after selling my car. It changed my life, and the brand carries the meaning of challenge."

The first item she introduced was Delvaux's signature model, the Brillant, a high-end bag that costs about 8 million to 10 million won in Korea.

It is well known that Kim Na-young once appeared at Fashion Week carrying the orange version of this bag, which helped establish her fashion sense.

Kim Na-young said, "I was so nervous when I bought this bag," and added, "It has spent years with me now, but I plan to keep it until I die."

She also showed the worn Pin model and said, "I carried it so much that it was worn to the bone. I thought it had been discontinued, so I was really happy to hear that it was being released again in Korea."

After visiting a Delvaux store in person, she said, "This is not just a bag, it's a work of art. It feels like owning a building," expressing her strong pride in the brand.

Meanwhile, Kim Na-young remarried singer and painter My Q last year and completed their marriage registration. She is raising two sons.

narusi@sportschosun.com