Lee Yoo-bi, at 43 kg, Looks Truly Slim... Bold Tank Top Look Reveals Her Tiny Waist

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Lee Yoo-bi drew attention by sharing a cool summer look and giving fans an update on her recent life.

On the 30th, Lee Yoo-bi became a hot topic online after showing off a "cool fashion" style despite the sweltering weather.

Lee Yoo-bi recently clarified through her YouTube channel that she is not the kind of person with an extremely thin, skeletal frame, but she still impressed viewers with her slim, wasp-like waist.

Reflecting on a past filming experience, Lee Yoo-bi said, "Just appearing on screen was stressful," and added, "I was told, 'You need to lose some weight' and 'Your face looks too round,' and at the time I weighed 42 to 43 kg."

She went on to say, "There was a scene in the next episode where my clothes were being taken off, and I apologized when they told me to lose weight after looking at my arms," adding, "Instead, I was told, 'Absolutely do not lose any more weight.'"

Lee Yoo-bi also shared her thoughts, saying, "These days, everyone seems to be chasing an extremely thin look, so my old body type might fit today's trend," but added, "I actually think I look much healthier and prettier the way I am now."

Meanwhile, Lee Yoo-bi is the daughter of actress Kyun Mi-ri, and her younger sister, Lee Da-in, drew public attention after marrying singer and actor Lee Seung-gi.

shyun@sportschosun.com