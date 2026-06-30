Lim Young-woong's concern surprised even a fellow singer: "I'm not a singer with a hit song" ('Mountain Village Bachelor Hero')

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Singer Lim Young-woong opened up about his honest concerns over having a hit song.

On the SBS program 'Mountain Village Bachelor Hero' aired on the 30th, Lim Young-woong was seen confessing feelings he had never shared anywhere else.

That day, Jo Jjaezeu said, "A while ago, Young-woong suddenly called me and asked, 'How did you feel when "Don't You Know" became a huge hit?' I said, 'I was happy,' and then he asked in detail, 'What did it feel like for you, hyung?'"

He added, "Honestly, there wasn't much advice I could give Young-woong," and asked, "I was really curious about what he was thinking at the time."

In response, Lim Young-woong candidly said, "My fans love my songs now, but I'm not a singer with a hit song like you, so I was vaguely curious about how you felt."

Hyun Bong-sik was stunned by Lim Young-woong's confession, saying, "I never thought he would think that way." Jo Jjaezeu was also surprised, saying, "I was really shocked. Even after hanging up, I was stunned, thinking, 'He worries about that?'" He added, "He's already South Korea's top singer, and as a vocalist, he's also recognized by other singers, but I felt that he is looking even further ahead," expressing admiration.

Hyun Bong-sik also related to Lim Young-woong's concerns, saying, "I also always worry about how I can act differently each time." Lim Young-woong then shared, "I need to avoid being predictable, but I'm worried I might keep doing the same thing."

After hearing that, Jo Jjaezeu cheered him on, saying, "I can see that he's making an effort to move toward music that more people can listen to, and that he keeps thinking about it. That's cool."