Jeong Mi-nyeo, who is married to Jeon Min-gi, sparks a lively talk about a second child while shopping for lingerie with her mother-in-law: "My husband could faint"

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Former broadcaster Jeong Mi-nyeo drew laughter after an unexpected conversation about a second child came up while she was enjoying lingerie shopping with her mother-in-law.

The MBN program "My Family's Precious Family," which aired on the 30th, showed the contrasting daily life of Jeon Min-gi and Jeong Mi-nyeo's family as they spent time with their parents-in-law.

That day, Jeon Min-gi and Jeong Mi-nyeo, who usually slept in separate rooms, were unexpectedly shown waking up in the same bed. It turned out that the day had started differently than usual because their parents-in-law visited early in the morning.

The parents-in-law were preparing breakfast by themselves, and Park Mi-sun, watching the scene, was surprised and said, "You are sleeping in late even though your parents-in-law are here."

Jeong Mi-nyeo then surprised everyone by saying, "No one around me is making breakfast for their parents-in-law these days."

With her trademark charm, Jeong Mi-nyeo showed a warm mother-in-law and daughter-in-law chemistry. The two went on a Myeong-dong date, with Jeong saying, "Let's go on a date today," and they enjoyed shopping and brunch together.

During the lingerie shopping trip, when she picked out a flashy nightgown, her mother-in-law said, "You should wear something like this and have a second child," and Jeong Mi-nyeo replied, "My husband could faint," drawing laughter.

narusi@sportschosun.com