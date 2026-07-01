'3 Billion Won CEO' Yeo Esther Wrote a 'Marriage Contract'... 'Promised 16 Conditions' (Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny)

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Su-hyeon] Yeo Esther and Hong Hye-geol opened up about their honest love story by revealing the 'marriage contract' they wrote themselves before getting married.

On the 30th episode of SBS's 'Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny,' the couple's second honeymoon-like daily life was shown as they resumed living together after five years of separation.

Yeo Esther, 61, and Hong Hye-geol, 59, are a couple with a two-year age gap, with the wife being older. Yeo recalled the time, saying, "There are many older-woman, younger-man couples now, but back then it was rare, so the medical school was in an uproar."

She then drew laughter by joking, "I feel wronged now. It would have been better if I had married a man eight years younger."

The two got married just 92 days after they met. Hong said, "I naturally thought we would get married, so there was no separate moment to ask her to marry me." Yeo added, "We held hands in the hotel garden and said, 'Let's get married.'"

Yeo revealed that she had personally written a '16-item marriage contract' on a memo pad before the wedding, surprising everyone. The contract included conditions such as 'We will sleep in separate rooms' and 'You must make me fall in love with you within six months.'

She honestly admitted, "I was still attached to my first love because I liked him so much, so even after accepting Hong Hye-geol's proposal, I still had lingering feelings." She added, "I thought he would be a good husband, but it was not the kind of passionate love between a man and a woman."

Hong said he even arranged for Yeo to meet her first love in person. Yeo said, "My husband held my hand and took me to my first love's workplace. He said, 'If you want to see him, let's go.' In the end, the three of us had tea together and parted ways."

She went on to say, "After living together for about six or seven years after marriage, I truly came to love my husband."

Hong said with a laugh, "If my parents had seen it, they would have been upset," adding, "She had written 16 conditions so densely in the marriage contract."

shyun@sportschosun.com