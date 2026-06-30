Lee Sol-i directly addresses divorce rumors sparked by cryptic post: "We didn't break up"

[Sportschosun Jo Yoon-sun] Lee Sol-i, the wife of comedian Park Sung-kwang, pushed back against divorce rumors after posting a cryptic message.

On the 30th, Lee Sol-i shared a video on social media that reflected on her thoughts about relationships.

In the video, Lee Sol-i said, "At 39, I have a past I want to erase. It was a time when I met someone with different values and spent the whole night trying to persuade each other. Those were the days when I tried to force words that could hold my feelings into the other person's heart."

She added, "It was a terrible arrogance. I wanted others to understand every depth of my inner self and every fluctuation of my emotions. But words can only replace a tiny part of human complexity. That is why relationships that communicate smoothly and feel naturally convincing, even without trying to persuade one another with words, are so precious."

She continued, "In those relationships, there is an understanding that comes from similar attitudes toward life and similar pace, even without having to break down every emotion into words. When two people who have lived in their own universes for decades meet and fit together without any forced effort, isn't that perhaps a miracle that is impossible in principle and only possible as an exception?"

She then added, "I wait for that exceptional miracle. But we make the mistake of embracing even the parts we cannot understand. They say that is what love is."

After Lee Sol-i shared the cryptic post, some internet users worried about her relationship with Park Sung-kwang. One user left a supportive message, saying, "After going through that kind of past, how are you doing now? You may not be able to have no regrets, but I hope you have come to know another kind of preciousness and ultimately walked a good path. I also hope that is true for the person by your side now."

In response, Lee Sol-i explained, "I am doing well without regrets. The 'past I want to erase' was just a bit of a hook to express my thoughts."

Another user asked, "Your gaze has seemed uneasy lately. Did you break up?" Lee Sol-i replied, "No. I am anxious because I have a regular checkup for a chronic illness coming up, but my gaze is just me keeping an eye on things front and back."

As the concern continued, Lee Sol-i stressed, "Many people worried because of the slight hook, so to clarify, please also read the caption," adding, "I ended it by saying that embracing even those differences is love."

Meanwhile, Lee Sol-i married comedian Park Sung-kwang in 2020 and appeared on SBS's "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny," where the couple shared glimpses of their daily life.

Later, Lee Sol-i revealed that she had battled a women's cancer, saying she underwent surgery and chemotherapy, and received widespread support.