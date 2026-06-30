Ji Ye-eun Reveals Argument with Vata Before Going Public with Their Relationship: "What If We Get Caught?" ('Love War')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Actress Ji Ye-eun shared behind-the-scenes details about her relationship with dancer Vata, whom she is publicly dating.

Ji Ye-eun appeared as a special diplomat on JTBC's "Love War," which aired on the 30th.

When the show's MBTI result for Ji Ye-eun came up as "ISTJ (Logistician), Seo Jang-hoon type," she was surprised and said, "Does that mean I'm like that? That's unexpected."

After seeing this, Lee Hyori asked, "I'm the same way. Do you keep pushing the other person with blunt comments until they admit they were really wrong?" Ji Ye-eun agreed, saying, "I think so. I keep going until they realize their mistake."

Ji Ye-eun also said she had once argued with Vata, the dancer she is openly dating, when asked whether they had ever fought.

"He worries a lot, while I'm the type who doesn't worry much," she explained. "Before we made our relationship public, I used to go around wearing only a hat, but he said, 'What if we get caught? Wear a mask.' So I got a little upset and said, 'Why are you making such a big deal out of it when I say it's fine?'"

Lee Hyori then made everyone laugh by saying, "If you ever have a huge fight later, come over here. You're welcome."

Meanwhile, Ji Ye-eun confirmed her relationship with choreographer Vata in April. The two, both born in 1994, reportedly started as church friends before becoming a couple.