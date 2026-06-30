Ki Eun-se, who had bowed her head over a "nuisance construction" dispute, hosts a barbecue party on her Pyeongchang-dong terrace: "A view you can't buy even with money"

[Sportschosun Kim Su-hyun] Actress Ki Eun-se shared an update on her life, enjoying a barbecue party on the terrace of her newly moved-in home in Pyeongchang-dong.

On the 30th, Ki Eun-se posted information about the barbecue grill she uses herself, saying, "Many people asked me about the barbecue grill, so I'm leaving the details here."

She spent a relaxed moment on a luxuriously decorated terrace, wearing a cropped sleeveless top and comfortable pajama pants.

Recently, Ki Eun-se also revealed the interior of her remodeled single-family home in Pyeongchang-dong.

The house, furnished with items ranging from several million won to tens of millions of won, drew attention for its stylish interior and a layout that opens to lush landscaping beyond the kitchen.

Ki Eun-se praised the view, saying, "This is my masterpiece view. You can't buy it even with money." She added, "There was already a large window before the renovation, and the previous resident also praised the view so much that friends would come over for coffee."

Previously, Ki Eun-se became embroiled in controversy after clashing with some residents during the remodeling work on her single-family home in Pyeongchang-dong. Residents reportedly complained about inconvenience caused by construction vehicles blocking the alley and by dust and trash generated during the work.

As the controversy grew, her agency said, "We were aware of complaints about parking inconvenience and cleaning issues, and we apologized directly to the residents. We also completed the neighborhood cleanup."

Ki Eun-se later apologized directly on social networking service, saying, "Because this is the first home I have ever prepared, there were many things I wanted to do, so the construction period became longer." She added, "I am sorry for the inconvenience."

Meanwhile, Ki Eun-se married a Korean American businessman in 2012, but announced her divorce in 2023. Since then, she has remained active through broadcasts and social networking service, staying in touch with fans.

shyun@sportschosun.com