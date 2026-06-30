Choi Ji-woo's Daughter Takes After Her 174cm-Tall Mother, Standing Tall Even From Behind

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actress Choi Ji-woo shared warm updates from a recent overseas trip with her daughter.

On the 30th, Choi posted several photos on her social networking service account along with the short caption, "June Moments."

The photos showed Choi walking hand in hand with her daughter along a beautiful beach while looking out at the sunset.

The two drew attention as they strolled leisurely by the calm shoreline, spending a relaxed time together.

Another photo showed Choi smiling brightly with a mountain in the background as she held her daughter close in a warm embrace.

Her daughter, nestled in her mother's arms, shared an affectionate moment that brought smiles to viewers.

In particular, her daughter, who has grown so much, caught the eye. Even from the back, her long limbs and slender proportions stood out, giving the impression that she inherited Choi's impressive genes, including her 174cm height.

Choi Ji-woo married a non-celebrity nine years her junior in 2018 and gave birth to a daughter in 2020 at the age of 45. Since then, she has occasionally shared glimpses of her daily life with her daughter through social networking service posts and television appearances, earning much love from the public.

narusi@sportschosun.com