After Leaving Jewelry and Going to Work at an Insurance Company... Cho Minah Scores a Big Win with a Triple Crown as an Insurance King

[Sportschosun] Cho Minah, formerly of the girl group Jewelry, shared an update on her life after winning a triple crown as an Insurance King.

On the 30th, Cho Minah revealed an award she received at the insurance company where she works, along with the caption, "Won first place in the June triple-crown OCA course."

Cho Minah said, "I meet and work with many people in a place where the relief of month-end closing and the excitement of a new month beginning coexist, and I try to be a steady source of support for them," sharing that she is currently working as an insurance planner.

She added, "Because insurance is about lifelong protection, I hope people sign up not just because the premium is cheap or because they know someone, but because they truly want it for themselves and their families. The money invested in stocks and the insurance premiums paid every month are all my precious money," expressing her beliefs about insurance and her sense of responsibility for her job.

Cho Minah debuted in 2002 as a member of Jewelry and was widely loved. She later married a non-celebrity man in 2020 and had a son, but after divorcing in 2022, she is now raising her son alone.

Since 2024, she has been working at an insurance company and has continued to deliver strong results. In particular, she drew attention in April when she revealed on her social networking service that she had achieved her 20th Insurance King title.

Meanwhile, Cho Minah recently appeared on the YouTube channel "Seo In-young's Gaegwacheonseon," where she reunited with Jewelry members Park Jung-ah, Lee Ji-hyun, and Seo In-young.

Previously, Cho Minah had been caught up in rumors of a rift with the other members after she was unable to attend Seo In-young's wedding alone in 2023. Later, on the channel, Seo In-young directly addressed the past feud rumors with Cho Minah and offered a heartfelt apology, drawing attention.

shyun@sportschosun.com