Go So-young, Married to Jang Dong-gun, Shed Tears During Meditation... "I Feel Calmer, and My Husband Likes It Too"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Actress Go So-young shared a mysterious experience she had during meditation, along with her husband Jang Dong-gun's reaction.

On the 30th, a video titled "Go So-young, a 55-year-old mother of two, reveals her ultra-simple secret to staying in shape (the much-talked-about stretching exercise)" was uploaded to Go So-young's YouTube channel.

In the video, Go So-young introduced stretching exercises and meditation methods. She said she had practiced them for 14 years. "I went because I heard meditation was good for calming the mind, but I had a lot of strange experiences," she said. "I was doing one-on-one training in a large room, and my whole body started shaking. I ended up moving from the center to the corner of the wall. When I asked why that happened, I was told it was because I was so immersed in it."

She continued, "Another time, while meditating, a very strong light suddenly came into me. I was meditating with my eyes closed, and it was so bright that I almost cried."

Her meditation teacher explained, "At that time, Go So-young meditated very deeply. She saw light and even passed through a black hole. I would describe it as a meditation that went beyond the fifth dimension."

But over time, she began to distance herself from meditation. Go So-young admitted, "In some ways, it was scary. After meditation, I would sometimes feel like I had gone all the way to the end. The teacher kept giving me more homework and wanted more from me. She told me to do 108 bows for 21 days no matter what, so even after drinking, I would suddenly do 108 bows. I would still do it even when I was stumbling drunk. After that, I gradually stopped going."

That day, Go So-young also demonstrated rocking meditation along with the stretching exercises. As she suddenly began to cry during meditation, her teacher said, "Tears during meditation are healing tears. When the body is being purified, it is released through mucus and tears. When tears come, you should not hold them back, but let them flow freely."

Go So-young also said, "I'm not crying because I'm sad. I just feel really at ease."

After finishing rocking meditation, chakra meditation, and sound therapy, Go So-young said, "My head feels very clear, and it feels like my eyesight has improved. It feels like I've emptied everything out. I think that's the good thing about meditation." She added, "When I go out, the world looks beautiful and I become incredibly kind. Even if there is conflict, I feel like it's okay."

She then said, "My husband liked it when I meditated because I became very calm. If I suddenly got fierce, he would ask, 'Haven't you been meditating lately?' It feels like I can embrace everything."