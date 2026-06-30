Park Mi-sun Says, "Lee Bong-won Looks Handsome to Me Now" ... How Their Marriage Changed After Cancer Treatment

[Sportschosun, Kim Jun-seok] Comedian Park Mi-sun candidly said that her feelings toward her husband, Lee Bong-won, changed after going through cancer treatment.

On the 30th, a video titled "A.U.D. The Friendship of Middle-Aged Women Lasts Until Death (Park Mi-sun, who loves men, Lee Bong-won's snake liquor, and the days of cancer treatment)" was released on the YouTube channel "New Woman." Lee Kyung-sil and Park Mi-sun appeared in the video and talked about their married life and how their daily routines changed after illness.

Lee Kyung-sil said, "Bong-won's love never changed. He just did not express it before, but now I think he has become a little more comfortable," and Park Mi-sun agreed, saying, "I am trying to do better too. I am also trying to speak more gently."

Park Mi-sun confessed, "I think I used to treat him like he was not even there, even when he was at home. I was mean," adding, "These days, I am trying to show my feelings too."

She said that in the past, when her husband was heading down to Cheonan, she would only say, "I guess he is going," but now she goes downstairs herself and tells him, "Drive safely."

Lee Kyung-sil especially noted, "Park Mi-sun does not express herself much, so I deliberately say, 'Oppa, when did you get so handsome?'" Park Mi-sun then drew attention by admitting, "These days, Lee Bong-won looks handsome to me."

Park Mi-sun said cancer treatment was the turning point behind the change.

"I went through almost every treatment imaginable," she said. "Now that the hardship is over, I think happiness is beginning. Thanks to that, my relationship with my husband has become much better."

She also said, "What I felt most strongly while being sick was the importance of family."

Recalling that time, she said, "My daughter told me, 'Mom, even if you get sick again, do not worry. I will always be by your side,'" adding, "Hearing that gave me great comfort."

She added, "I used to not even say 'I love you,' but now I am trying to express it little by little," and said she is "gradually changing the things I had not done for more than 20 years."

narusi@sportschosun.com