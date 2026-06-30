Yoon Min-soo's son is thriving... Yoonhoo to release music at a top U.S. university: "See you soon"

[Sportschosun, Kim Soo-hyun] Yoonhoo, the son of singer Yoon Min-soo, has shared an update on his life.

On the 30th, Yoonhoo said, "See you soon~ The profile music is a song I released earlier!" as he reached out to fans.

Yoonhoo recently visited Hongdae and drew attention with a warm, polished look, pairing a white T-shirt with a light blue shirt and jeans.

In particular, the song he set as his profile music was reportedly "WHO LOVES U," which he released himself.

Yoonhoo has released four singles so far: "Tree," "WHO LOVES U," "December Spring," and "Recently."

Meanwhile, Yoonhoo appeared alongside his father Yoon Min-soo on MBC's "Dad! Where Are We Going?" Season 1, which aired from 2013 to 2014, and won over viewers with his charm. Born in 2006, he is currently studying business administration at the University of North Carolina (UNC) in the United States. He also recently appeared on the tvN STORY dating reality show "When Our Kids Fall In Love Season 2" and ended up as the final couple with Choi Yu-bin, the daughter of actor Choi Jae-won.

shyun@sportschosun.com