87-Year-Old Jeon Won-ju Books a Luxury Senior Residence with a 1 Billion Won Deposit and 5 Million Won Monthly Fee: "Price Doesn't Matter"

[Sportschosun, Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Jeon Won-ju toured a luxury senior residence and expressed her intention to move in despite the high cost.

On the 30th, the YouTube channel 'Jeonwon Joo-in-gong' released a video titled 'Tens of billions of won just for the deposit! Jeon Won-ju enters a lavish senior residence!'

That day, Jeon Won-ju said, "People around me kept saying senior residences are so nice. They said they provide meals, do laundry, and even take you to the hospital if you're sick, so I was curious." She added, "Price doesn't matter. From now on, I want to spend money on myself and live well." When the producer asked, "The good places must be extremely expensive. Are you sure that's okay?" Jeon Won-ju replied, "It's fine. Please look into it for me."

After visiting the luxury senior residence, Jeon Won-ju admired the lavish facilities, saying, "I was interested in this place too," and "It feels like a hotel." Looking at the gleaming elevators and upscale interior, she was surprised and said, "When I think of a senior residence, I imagine a place like a country house, but this feels like walking into a full hotel."

In the 38-pyeong sample unit on the 46th floor, the view overlooking the Han River and the hotel-style interior drew attention. Jeon Won-ju said, "I didn't know this place was this beautiful," but added, "It must be expensive because it's so nice."

The senior residence featured an emergency call system, nurses and staff on duty 24 hours a day, and rehabilitation programs to prevent falls. It also offered a movie theater, cafe, various clubs, a large fitness center, a spa, and a golf practice range. One resident said, "Life is handled in one stop, so you can save time and make a lot of friends your own age," recommending the place.

During the move-in consultation, Jeon Won-ju was told that the deposit was 1 billion won, while the minimum monthly living expense was 5 million won for one person and 5.4 million won for two. She said, "Bring me the contract," but a staff member explained that there were currently 80 people on the waiting list and that the average wait time was six months to a year.

Jeon Won-ju then expressed disappointment, saying, "We don't have much time left to live, and you're telling me to wait a year? I'm heading toward 90. Are you telling me to come in when I die?" In the end, she placed a reservation and asked, "Please hurry up and do it for me, thinking of my face," drawing laughter.

shyun@sportschosun.com