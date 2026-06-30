Soonchunhyang University Cheonan Hospital Holds Healing Camp for Asbestos Victims... "Hoping to Help Restore Body and Mind"

[Jang Jong-ho, Sportschosun] The Asbestos Environmental Health Center at Soonchunhyang University Cheonan Hospital, led by Director Kang Min-seong, held the "2026 Healing Camp for Asbestos Victims" in Yesan County, South Chungcheong Province, on the 29th and 30th.

The camp was organized to help asbestos victims recover physically and mentally and improve their quality of life. More than 60 victims from Hongseong and the Boryeong area in South Chungcheong Province took part.

Participants walked forest trails and practiced breathing meditation at Yedang Lake and the Healing Forest to ease their fatigue. They also received education on the prevention and management of asbestos-related diseases, along with health consultations and examinations by specialists.

Kang said, "For asbestos victims, time spent sharing feelings and understanding one another is as important as treatment." He added, "I hope this healing camp gave them a valuable chance to set aside daily worries for a while and restore both body and mind."

Meanwhile, the Asbestos Environmental Health Center at Soonchunhyang University Cheonan Hospital is the country's only state-designated asbestos specialty institution. It is responsible for prevention education, health impact surveys, and follow-up care for residents nationwide who live in areas at risk of asbestos exposure.

Jang Jong-ho, Sportschosun