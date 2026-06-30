A Fountain Where Children Were Playing Suddenly Struck by Lightning, Captured on CCTV

Photo credit: ABC News

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] A lightning strike hitting a fountain in a park in Poland has drawn attention after the moment was captured on camera.

At the time, children were playing in the water around the fountain, but fortunately no one was injured.

According to ABC News and other foreign media, a powerful bolt of lightning struck a park fountain in Wrocław, southwestern Poland, on the 20th local time.

Park CCTV captured the moment a huge flash erupted and a column of water shot into the air.

Children were playing near the fountain at the time, but everyone evacuated safely immediately after the lightning strike.

However, the fountain facility was badly damaged by the impact, and a scheduled fountain show was also canceled.

A facility official told local media, "It was extremely fortunate that no one was injured even though lightning struck the fountain directly."

The incident occurred amid an unusual heat wave that has recently swept across Europe. Since June began, temperatures across the continent have remained above seasonal norms, and weather extremes such as localized thunderstorms and lightning strikes have continued alongside the heat.

Experts said sudden thunder and lightning are more likely in summer due to strong convective activity. They advised people to avoid fountains, pools, and other open waterside areas when lightning is forecast, and to move indoors or to a safe place immediately.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com