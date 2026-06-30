Yoon Nam-no Confesses About Mounjaro: "Park Eun-young's Husband Got It Prescribed at the Hospital... I Took Digestive Medicine and Kept Eating"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Chef Yoon Nam-no honestly admitted that even Mounjaro could not curb his appetite.

On the 30th, a video titled "'If you eat like that, you'll die...' A bowl of Park Eun-young's premium jjamppong for Yoon Nam-no, who shed blood, sweat, and tears while preparing to open his restaurant" was released on the YouTube channel Bobeunyoung.

In the video, Yoon Nam-no praised Park Eun-young, saying, "She really loves cooking. Just by looking at her, you'd think she was making desserts at a MICHELIN-starred restaurant, but she looks so cool when she ties up her hair and stirs the wok."

Later, when Park Eun-young appeared with her hair tied back, Yoon Nam-no asked, "Did you get something like Ultherapy on your face?" Park Eun-young joked, "My husband gets me lots of good treatments."

Yoon Nam-no then confessed, "I once went to my husband's hospital to get a Mounjaro prescription." Park Eun-young made everyone laugh by saying, "Yoon Nam-no beat Mounjaro. It didn't work on him."

Yoon Nam-no also revealed, "I once ran out during the filming of 'Please Take Care of My Refrigerator.' I thought, 'Why is my digestion so bad?' so I took digestive medicine and kept eating." He added, "I didn't know that was because of indigestion. I just thought eating would make the weight come off." He said, "It did work. I lost 1 kg."

Park Eun-young asked, "So you ran out, took digestive medicine, and then forced more food down again?" Yoon Nam-no replied honestly, "I can't resist food when it's right in front of me."

Meanwhile, Park Eun-young married a plastic surgeon one year her senior last month.