"The drone hit above the cockpit"... Investigation launched after reported collision with passenger plane before landing

File photo source: Unsplash

[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] Authorities have launched an investigation after a passenger plane approaching landing in the United States was reportedly struck by a drone.

If confirmed, it would be the first known collision between a U.S. commercial passenger plane and a drone.

According to U.S. media outlets including Cable News Network (CNN), claims emerged that JetBlue Airways Flight 948 collided with a drone at around 7:15 a.m. local time on the 29th while approaching the runway at JFK Airport, at an altitude of about 900 meters.

In radio communications recorded at the time, the pilot reported to the control tower, "While turning after receiving landing clearance, we collided with a drone."

When the controller asked again, "Did you say you collided?" the pilot replied, "Yes. The drone hit just above the cockpit."

Fortunately, the incident did not lead to an accident, and the passenger plane landed safely at JFK Airport at around 7:21 a.m.

JetBlue Airways said in a statement, "The aircraft landed safely and passengers disembarked normally," adding, "A detailed inspection found no signs of impact or damage to the aircraft."

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is currently investigating whether the aircraft actually collided with a drone, based on the pilot's report.

Later that afternoon, another close call was reported.

A Bell 407 helicopter pilot flying from JFK Airport to Manhattan reported to the control tower that the aircraft nearly collided with a large radio-controlled model plane near Floyd Bennett Field in Brooklyn.

The pilot claimed, "We almost hit a large RC plane at an altitude of about 150 meters."

Floyd Bennett Field was once a naval air station and is now managed by the National Park Service (NPS). Some areas are used as flying sites for model aircraft enthusiasts.

The FAA said the two incidents were not related, but warned that operating drones in restricted airport zones without permission can result in heavy fines, criminal charges, and even prison terms.

Meanwhile, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said it had seized 500 drones operating in no-fly zones across 11 cities where the 2026 North American World Cup is being held.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com