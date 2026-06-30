The Golden Age of 'Dual Formulations'... Dongkook Pharmaceutical Unveils 3 Types of Tablet + Liquid 'My Pop' at Daiso

◇ Three types of 'My Pop'.

Photo courtesy of Dongkook Pharmaceutical As 'dual-formulation health functional foods' that allow for the simultaneous consumption of tablets and liquids gain attention, industries ranging from pharmaceuticals to food are launching a variety of products. The three types of 'My Pop' dual-formulation health drinks introduced by Dongkook Pharmaceutical are the first push-type dual-formulation beverages available at Daiso.

With the slogan "Press and it opens!", the products feature a push-type dual-formulation package where pressing the top cap with a finger causes the tablet to drop into the liquid, allowing for convenient, one-time consumption without the need to handle the tablet. It is composed of three flavors and ingredients, ranging from 2nd generation prune juice rich in dietary fiber to vitality red ginseng and post-meal enzyme plum, so that consumers can choose and consume ingredients and flavors according to their needs and lifestyles.

'My Pop Prune & Dietary Fiber' is a 2nd generation prune juice packed with 1,000 mg of prune concentrate containing more than five times the dietary fiber of an apple, and 3 g of dietary fiber capsules (indigestible maltodextrin). 'My Pop Red Ginseng & Vitamin B' is a product that combines liquid fermented red ginseng concentrate with tablets containing Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12, and zinc, while 'My Pop Fermented Enzyme & Plum' contains 900mg of plum concentrate and liquid cabbage concentrate with tablets of 15-grain fermented enzyme powder.

A representative from Dongkook Pharmaceutical's Health Food Division stated, "My Pop is a high-quality mixed beverage that anyone can enjoy without burden thanks to its taste, nutrition, and reasonable price," adding, "During the summer, when physical strength tends to drop and fatigue is common, you can conveniently start managing your health anywhere—from your daily life to your summer vacation—with the three varieties of My Pop available at Daiso stores nationwide.

" Reporter Kim So-hyung compact@sportschosun.com