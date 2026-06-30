"Introducing Differentiated Functional Materials for K-Beauty"... KCC Silicon Participates in 'In-Cosmetics Korea 2026,' the Country's Largest Cosmetic Ingredient Exhibition

◇ A view of the KCC Silicon booth at last year's 'In-cosmetics Korea'.

Photo courtesy of KCC Silicon Products that simultaneously satisfy differentiated textures, high functionality, and sustainability are emerging as a major topic in the K-beauty market. This is because consumers prefer products that provide clear efficacy and sensory experiences.

Accordingly, interest in functional materials that enhance formulation perfection is also on the rise. In particular, silicone materials are considered a key ingredient that determines the texture and functionality of cosmetics, and are regarded as a crucial factor in determining product competitiveness.

KCC Silicon will participate in 'In-cosmetics Korea 2026,' the nation's largest specialized exhibition for cosmetic ingredients, held at COEX in Seoul from July 1 to 3, to showcase high-performance silicone materials that will boost competitiveness in the K-beauty market. At this exhibition, we plan to introduce specialty silicone technologies proven in the global market and newly developed products, and pursue expanded cooperation with domestic and international cosmetic brands and manufacturers.

In-Cosmetics Korea brings together cosmetic raw material suppliers, brands, ODM/OEM companies, and R&D experts to share the latest technologies and market trends. KCC Silicone will unveil a diverse portfolio of silicone materials that deliver excellent usability and functionality.

We also intend to showcase our customized technical support capabilities through demonstrations utilizing actual cosmetic formulations and technical consultations. At the 'Innovation Zone' within the exhibition, the newly developed product 'SeraSense® RBS 12' will be showcased, while a lineup of functional silicone materials applicable to various cosmetic formulations will be presented at the main exhibition booth.

Based on continuous research and development, KCC Silicone plans to support the growth of the global K-beauty industry by providing differentiated, customized solutions across various fields, including skincare, sun care, and color makeup. A KCC Silicone official stated, "In-Cosmetics Korea is a leading exhibition where visitors can discover the latest trends and innovative technologies in the global beauty industry," adding, "Based on KCC Silicone's unique and differentiated specialty silicone technology, we will provide new value to customers and continue to expand cooperation opportunities in the global market.

" Reporter Kim So-hyung compact@sportschosun.com