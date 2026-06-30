Song Kang, Recently Discharged, Radiates Star Power Even From Afar... Set Sighting Stirs Online Communities

Online community

[Sportschosun Reporter Park Araem] Interest is growing among fans after actor Song Kang was spotted filming his next project.

On the 29th, a post titled "Song Kang sighting" appeared on an online community, along with photos showing Song Kang on set.

In the released photos, Song Kang drew attention with his striking proportions, small face, and sharp features that stood out even from a distance.

The photos were reportedly taken at the filming site of tvN's new drama "Four Hands," in which Song Kang appears. The series is a youth drama set at an arts high school and follows talented young people as they grow through friendship, love, and competition.

Song Kang plays Kang Bio, a genius with exceptional piano skills. Kang Bio is a perfectionist who not only has handsome looks but also ranks at the top in both academics and piano performance.

The drama also stars Lee Jun-young and Jang Gyuri, raising expectations for the chemistry among the young cast.

"Four Hands" will be Song Kang's first comeback project since his military discharge and is scheduled to air in the second half of this year.

tokkig@sportschosun.com