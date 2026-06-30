Park Mi-sun Raises Cataract Concerns After Cancer Battle, Reacts Sharply to Misunderstanding Over Her Sunglasses Style

[Sportschosun Jung Yu-na] Park Mi-sun, who returned after battling breast cancer, drew attention after mentioning cataracts and explaining why she wears sunglasses.

On the 29th, Kim Jeong-nan's YouTube channel uploaded a video titled "A Friendship Trip of Best Friends Park Mi-sun and Kim Jeong-nan, Who Spent 24 Hours Chatting, Visiting Jeju Island in a Convertible, and Enjoying Hydrangea Festival and Must-Try Restaurants."

In the video, Park Mi-sun and Kim Jeong-nan set off on a trip to Jeju Island wearing matching T-shirts and sunglasses with the phrase, "Auntie friendship lasts until death."

When the production team joked, "So is wearing sunglasses a basic requirement at your age?" Park Mi-sun quickly shot back, "No, it's because of cataracts. Cataracts," sending the set into laughter.

Meanwhile, Park Mi-sun was diagnosed with breast cancer in December 2024 and underwent chemotherapy. She later appeared on tvN's "You Quiz on the Block" and said, "Breast cancer is not something you can describe as fully cured. I am living with the mindset that if it comes back, I will just get treatment again." She has recently returned to the spotlight and is receiving strong support.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com