"Even Someone Who Doesn't Know Soccer Would Be Angry" — Kim Hee-chul Breaks Down in Tears After Son Heung-min's Apology: "Sob Sob"

Kim Hee-chul of Super Junior expressed deep emotion after South Korea national football team captain Son Heung-min offered a heartfelt apology.

On the 30th, Son Heung-min posted a lengthy message on his personal account about the team's exit from the group stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America and bowed his head to fans. He said, "I know saying sorry is not enough when I think about the disappointment and hurt felt by the fans," and added, "As captain, I feel a great sense of responsibility for failing to repay their support and love with results."

He continued, "I think it is more important now to show it through actions rather than words," and vowed, "I will give everything and do my best until the fans come back to me."

In response to Son Heung-min's post, several entertainment figures, including Park Seo-joon, Crush, Yang Yo-seop of Highlight, broadcaster Moon Se-yoon, and Dindin, clicked 'like' to show their support.

In particular, Kim Hee-chul left a GIF of himself crying in the comments, expressing his sympathy and disappointment. He appeared to be offering comfort and solidarity to Son Heung-min, who took full responsibility as captain.

Earlier, Kim Hee-chul had also made no attempt to hide his disappointment when the South Korea national football team was eliminated from the group stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America on the 25th. On his personal account, he said, "Even someone like me, who doesn't know much about soccer, is angry," revealing his frustration, while also encouraging the players by saying, "You worked hard."

Meanwhile, the South Korea national football team finished the group stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America with one win and two losses, failing to advance to the round of 32. After the tournament, coach Hong Myung-bo stepped down as head coach, taking responsibility for the poor results.

tokkig@sportschosun.com