"Suspected of Infecting Him with an STD," Man in His 20s Who Killed Same-Sex Partner Eventually...

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[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] A Taiwanese man in his 20s who fatally stabbed his same-sex partner after suspecting him of transmitting a sexually transmitted disease has been indicted on murder charges.

According to local media outlets, including Liberty Times, prosecutors in Tainan, Taiwan, indicted the 25-year-old man, identified as Yao, on the murder charge on the 29th.

Investigators found that Yao had repeatedly had sex with Huang, a man in his 20s, while they were in a relationship.

After learning that he had contracted a sexually transmitted disease, Yao repeatedly confronted Huang, suspecting that Huang had infected him.

Huang denied the accusation, saying, "I have never had a sexually transmitted disease," and investigators said the two repeatedly argued over the issue.

As the conflict continued, Huang eventually told Yao that he wanted to break up.

Holding a grudge, Yao stabbed Huang multiple times with a knife he had prepared in advance, measuring about 30 centimeters in length, on the night of March 14 as Huang was leaving work.

When police and firefighters arrived at the scene, Huang was already in cardiac arrest. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, but died of massive blood loss early the next morning.

Police arrested Yao at the scene and secured the weapon used in the attack along with other evidence before conducting an investigation.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com