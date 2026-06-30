A Kiss to the Statue of Liberty from 60 Meters Up Draws Renewed Attention 42 Years Later

Photo credit: ABC News

[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] As the United States approaches its 250th Independence Day on July 4, a photo taken during restoration work on the Statue of Liberty, one of America’s most iconic symbols, is drawing renewed attention 42 years later.

According to U.S. media outlets including ABC News, a photo of a worker kissing the Statue of Liberty on the forehead during the monument’s 1984 restoration has recently gone viral.

The image shows construction worker Anthony Soraci standing on scaffolding more than 61 meters above the ground, leaning forward while wearing a safety harness to kiss the Statue of Liberty on the forehead. The scene has become widely known as a representative image of the American spirit of freedom and hope.

Soraci came from an immigrant family whose grandparents had moved to the United States from Italy. For him, the restoration work was more than just a construction project, since the Statue of Liberty was a symbolic figure that had welcomed his grandparents and countless other immigrants to America.

The photo was also featured at commemorative events in 1986 marking the 210th anniversary of U.S. independence and the 100th anniversary of the Statue of Liberty’s construction. At the time, then-U.S. President Ronald Reagan mentioned Soraci’s photo in a commemorative speech and described it as a scene symbolizing American freedom and hope.

Reagan said, "Many people will remember the photo of a worker wearing a tool belt, leaning over a narrow scaffold to kiss the Statue of Liberty on the forehead," and added, "Tony Soraci, the grandson of an Italian immigrant, said he was proud because he would have a story to tell his grandchildren someday."

The restoration of the Statue of Liberty was a major project that took about four years, beginning in 1982. Architects, structural engineers and cultural heritage preservation experts took part in the effort. They fully repaired the aging interior structure, exterior copper sheets and torch so the monument could be safely preserved for the next 100 years.

During the restoration period, the entire Statue of Liberty was wrapped in massive scaffolding, and workers climbed up and down nearly every part of it, from the feet to the torch, to carry out repairs.

Soraci, who now lives in Texas, recently returned to the Statue of Liberty for an interview with David Muir, co-anchor of ABC’s flagship news program World News Tonight. He said he was deeply moved that a single kiss he left more than 40 years ago is still remembered today as an image that represents America.

The United States is preparing a range of commemorative events centered in New York to mark its 250th Independence Day this year. In particular, a variety of celebrations will be held around the Hudson River and East River, including the large-scale Macy's 4th of July Fireworks. The Statue of Liberty is expected to once again serve as a central stage symbolizing American history and freedom.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com