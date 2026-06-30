"Blatant sponsored ad" Go Eun-ah actively promotes sister-in-law's Pilates shop: "It has to be a huge success"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actress Go Eun-ah visited the Pilates studio run by her sister-in-law and expressed her special affection, saying, "It has to be a huge success.

" On the 29th, a video titled "Mother-in-law and sisters-in-law visiting daughter-in-law's workplace lol, a total chaotic party" was uploaded to the YouTube channel 'Banggane'. On this day, Go Eun-ah visited the Pilates studio run by her younger brother Mir's wife, along with her mother and eldest sister.

Meeting her sister-in-law, who works as both a Pilates instructor and the studio director, Go Eun-ah's family gave a tour of the facilities and spared no praise. Go Eun-ah didn't hold back on her praise, saying, "We have no choice but to promote this because 'Pink Frog' (Mir's wife's nickname) has to be a huge success.

She is a director who teaches really well. " In response, Mir also stepped up to actively promote the studio, saying, "I'm asking you all for your support," and "This isn't a backdoor ad, it's a front-door ad.

My wife is a really good teacher," bringing laughter to the viewers. The eldest sister, whose son is actually learning Pilates here, also expressed her satisfaction, saying, "I can see the changes in my son's body with my own eyes.

" Then, the family began their workout in earnest under the guidance of the sister-in-law. During the exercise, a heartwarming scene unfolded as the mother-in-law and daughter-in-law worked together in harmony.

The sister-in-law conducted the class while meticulously correcting the mother-in-law's posture, and the family enjoyed a pleasant time, bursting into laughter repeatedly. Go Eun-ah's mother showed her passion by following along to the end despite the difficult movements, and the family continued the harmonious atmosphere by cheering on each other.

Go Eun-ah expressed her delight, saying, "It is truly a beautiful sight of a daughter-in-law and mother-in-law. " Meanwhile, Mir married a non-celebrity woman one year his senior at a location in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, last December.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com