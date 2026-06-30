Kim Ho-joong, Convicted in Drunk Hit-and-Run Case, Released on Parole... About 70 Fans Cheer, Saying, "You Worked So Hard, Son" [Full Text]

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Singer Kim Ho-joong, who was sentenced to 2 years and 6 months in prison for a drunk hit-and-run, was released this morning (30th) from Somang Prison in Yeoju, Gyeonggi Province.

Kim, who had been serving his sentence at Somang Prison, left the facility after completing the parole process. He got into a vehicle around 10 a.m. and exited through the main gate, without appearing before reporters waiting at the scene. However, he was briefly seen wearing a black suit and a mask before getting into the car.

About 70 fans gathered near the prison from early morning to wait for Kim's release. Some welcomed his return by holding banners that read, "Son, you really worked hard. We love you," and "We waited. Now let's be happy."

Earlier, Kim's agency said on the 23rd that he had passed the Ministry of Justice's parole review. As a result, he was released about five months earlier than his scheduled sentence completion in November.

Kim was indicted for causing a crash in May 2024 while driving in Apgujeong-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, colliding with an oncoming taxi and then leaving the scene. The controversy grew after it was revealed that his manager turned himself in on his behalf shortly after the accident.

During the investigation, Kim initially denied drinking, but admitted it about 10 days after the accident. Prosecutors, however, determined that it was difficult to calculate his exact blood alcohol concentration at the time of the crash, so they dropped the drunk-driving charge and instead indicted him on charges including dangerous driving causing injury and hit-and-run causing injury.

Both the first- and second-instance courts sentenced Kim to 2 years and 6 months in prison. After Kim withdrew his appeal, the sentence was finalized. He was later transferred from Seoul Detention Center to Somang Prison in August last year and continued serving his sentence there.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com