'Starbucks Defender' JK Kim Dong-wook, Addresses Baejae High School Mockery Controversy: "Are you really blowing a kids' happening out of proportion?"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Singer JK Kim Dong-wook posted a message defending the Baejae High School baseball team, which has recently been embroiled in a controversy over cheering for "Starbucks.

" On the 30th, JK Kim Dong-wook expressed his stance on the controversy by posting on his social media, "You really got scratched. Are you really blowing up a happening that happened while the kids were playing baseball like this?" He continued to criticize in a strong tone, adding, "The outrageous behavior of the far-left who are pinpointing targets.

It is a trashy sentiment that must disappear now. " Previously, during the first-round match between Gwangju Jeil High School and Baejae High School at the 81st Blue Dragon Flag National High School Baseball Championship and Weekend League King of Kings Tournament held at Mokdong Baseball Stadium in Yangcheon-gu, Seoul on the 29th, some student players from Baejae High School shouted the slogan "Time to go to Starbucks" toward the opposing dugout.

Criticism was raised that the slogan was a mocking cheer reminiscent of the controversy surrounding Starbucks Korea's so-called "5·18 Tank Day" event last month. During the game, a coach from Gwangju Jeil High School protested to the opposing dugout, asking, "What are you doing?" and the umpires also warned the cheer.

Subsequently, as the game video spread through social media and online communities, criticism followed regarding the cheer, questioning whether it was intended to disparage the region and mock the opponent. As the controversy grew, Baejae High School posted an apology on its official social media.

The school stated, "We sincerely apologize for causing deep hurt and disappointment to the Gwangju Jeil High School team, parents, alumni, and many others, including the citizens of Gwangju, due to the inappropriate cheering chants of some student athletes. " They added, "We immediately restrained the student athlete in question and took necessary measures on the spot, and we also conveyed our apologies to the Gwangju Jeil High School baseball team after the game.

" It is reported that the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education is reviewing whether to investigate Baejae High School regarding this matter. Meanwhile, JK Kim Dong-wook publicly expressed his support for former President Yoon Suk-yeol during the impeachment crisis last year.

Recently, regarding the controversy surrounding Starbucks' "May 18 Tank Day" marketing, he also shared his thoughts on social media by posting, "If you want to go, go.

The choice is yours.

"