115-Kilogram 7-Year-Old Boy Dies of Obesity; Why Were His Parents Indicted on Murder Charges?

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[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] The parents of a 7-year-old boy who died from obesity have been indicted on murder and child abuse charges.

They are accused of feeding their son a long-term diet centered on potato chips and snacks, causing severe obesity and heart disease that ultimately led to his death.

According to CBS News and other U.S. media outlets, Damian O'Brien, 40, and his wife, Jessica O'Brien, 41, who live in Flint, Michigan, were recently indicted in connection with the death of their son Casper, who died last year at age 7, on charges of second-degree murder, abuse, and second-degree child abuse.

Prosecutors said Jessica O'Brien called emergency services on Nov. 4 last year, local time, to report that her son was having trouble breathing.

When paramedics arrived, Casper was severely obese, weighing 115 kilograms, and was unable to move on his own. He was rushed to the hospital, but died a few hours later.

An autopsy found that the cause of death was dilated cardiomyopathy, and investigators determined that morbid obesity played a significant role in his death.

Prosecutors said Casper was effectively confined to bed and had never attended school.

They also found that his usual diet consisted mostly of potato chips and various snacks.

Investigators believe the parents failed to provide proper nutrition, did not encourage exercise, and did not even create a safe and sanitary living environment. It was also revealed that they did not provide the medical care he needed, even though he was covered by health insurance.

Casper was found to have visited a hospital only once in his life.

The prosecutor in charge of the case said, "In my 22 years as a prosecutor, this is one of the most unbelievable cases I have ever seen."

He explained that when police arrived, the house was packed with so many items that there was barely any room to walk, describing it as a severe hoarding situation.

A 5-year-old girl was also found wandering around the house unclothed.

Under Michigan state law, if the O'Brien couple are convicted of second-degree murder, they could face life in prison.

Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com