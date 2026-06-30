Hong Seok-cheon Blushes at Meeting His 'First Love' Ji Jin-hee: "He Was No. 1 on the Gay Chart for 10 Years"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Hong Seok-cheon met Ji Jin-hee, whom he calls the No. 1 "gay president."

On the 29th, the YouTube channel "Salty Brother Shin Dong-yup" released a preview for next week featuring Ji Jin-hee and Hong Seok-cheon.

In the video, Hong Seok-cheon screamed when Ji Jin-hee, whom he calls his "first love," appeared. He then kept his distance and looked at him shyly, drawing laughter. He also told Ji Jin-hee, who is known as the "gay president," "He must have been No. 1 on the gay chart for nearly 10 years."

Ji Jin-hee replied, "I feel like I've been pushed back these days," but added with confidence, "I'm still the undisputed No. 1," making people laugh.

Hong Seok-cheon also expressed his fondness for Ji Jin-hee, saying, "He has a masculine charm and an intellectual charm." Ji Jin-hee then showed off his signature quirky appeal, saying, "I guess being eccentric is true."

Taken aback by the unexpected reaction, Hong Seok-cheon stared at Ji Jin-hee for a long time and said, "What kind of person are you? You were our gay president," becoming emotional and adding to the laughter.

Ji Jin-hee had previously expressed pride in being the No. 1 "gay president" on several television programs.

He said he was popular with his classmates in school, adding, "In high school, I was the commander of the military training unit and the head of the student guidance team. I think some students thought that was cool." He also recalled, "It was an all-boys school, and sometimes snacks and chocolate milk were left on my desk."

Referring to the time he briefly lost the top spot on the gay chart to Son Suk-ku, he said, "Honestly, I don't want to admit it. He's just a flash in the pan," and emphasized, "I'm a legend. I'm kept separately," drawing laughter.

He also said of his popularity among gay men, "It makes me feel so good. Even the way they look at me is different, and it's very trendy."